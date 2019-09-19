Revealed: More than 4,000 Hearts supporters have say on Craig Levein's future in fan poll

Hearts supporters have had their say on the future of Craig Levein in a poll run by the Evening News.

More than 4,200 fans responded to the question of 'What should happen next with Craig Levein?'.

Nearly 90 per cent of respondents feel that it is time for the 54-year-old to be moved on as manager of Hearts, following a run of results which has brought just seven league wins from the last 33 fixtures.

Of the 90 per cent, 19 per cent think he should return to his role as director of football at the club, one he has held since being brought back to the club by chairwoman Ann Budge in 2014. However, 67 per cent believe Levein should leave the club altogether.

The former Hearts player was backed by Budge on Wednesday.

A 1,200 word statement was released by the owner supporting Levein and the plan put in place to help the club progress.

Budge wrote: "Our Board remains behind the manager, his coaching staff and his team, not because he is “untouchable”, not because he is “all-powerful”, and not because we are “weak”, as has been suggested. We remain behind him because we believe in the plan we have jointly put together.

"We will continue to scrutinise our on-field performances and should we feel our plans are going astray and our approach needs to be adjusted, we will respond accordingly."

Six per cent of voters in the poll agree with Budge's sentiment and feel the club should support Levein and stick by him, while eight per cent are happy for him to be given the Hibs game on Sunday and the Betfred Cup quarter-final against Aberdeen on Wednesday.

The Edinburgh derby takes place at 3pm at Easter Road.

