Revealed: The number of Hearts tickets still available for Sunday's derby with Hibs

Hearts have put tickets for Sunday's Edinburgh derby on general sale and the Evening News can reveal how many are available.

Around 800 seats in Easter Road's away stand remain unsold and Tynecastle officials are hoping to shift them between now and kick-off time.

They were made available to non-season ticket holders on Wednesday afternoon as Hearts try to sell out their allocation, which is close to 3,800 in total.

Olly Lee's goal secured a 1-0 victory for the visitors against Hibs last December and they are now seeking an Easter Road double this weekend in front of the BT Sport cameras.

Tickets are priced at £30 for adults and £16/£14 for concessions. Supporters can buy one online at Hearts eTickets, in person at the Tynecastle ticket office, or by calling 0333 043 1874 (option 1, then 1).