Revealed: Which Edinburgh derby rival, Hearts or Hibs, has the largest online following

Hibs have a larger social media following than Edinburgh rivals Hearts, a study has revealed.

The Easter Road club have a combined 189,450 followers across their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels.

Edinburgh derby rivals Hearts and Hibs before the second Tynecastle clash between the sides last season.

That's more than neighbours Hearts, who have 157,594 followers among the same platforms.

Overall in terms of the Scottish Premiership, that puts Hibs in fourth place and Hearts in fifth. Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen make up the top three in that order.

Scott Allan tops the Edinburgh pros in terms of individual player followers with 89,700, while Uche Ikpeazu is the top Hearts performer with 57,900.

Hearts do come out on top when the followers of the combined players on each squad are added up: 354,000 to 241,000.

The research was conducted by PMPR Excellence, a public relations, digital and football agency to analyse social media influence within Scottish football.

