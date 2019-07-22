Ryan Edwards set to leave Hearts and join Burton Albion

Ryan Edwards is set to leave Hearts and sign for English League One side Burton Albion less than two months after scoring in the Scottish Cup final.





The Australian midfielder is eager to play regularly after a difficult first season at Tynecastle and following discussions with manager Craig Levein, he has been allowed to head south in search of game time.



The transfer to the Staffordshire club is expected to be confirmed in the coming days.



Edwards joined Hearts from Partick Thistle last summer but was loaned out to St Mirren just a matter of weeks after joining.



After returning to his parent club in January, he had to wait until late April to make his first competitive appearance for Hearts - as a substitute in an Edinburgh derby draw at Easter Road.



Remarkably, he forced his way into the starting lineup for the Scottish Cup final against Celtic and, in what almost became a fairytale story, he gave Hearts the lead with his first and only goal for the club.



Increased competition this season, however, meant Edwards - who has played no part in Hearts’ two Betfred Cup games this season - wasn’t going to get the game time he craved, so he will head to England in an effort to get his career back on track.

