Ryan McGowan joins Sydney, will face brother and fellow ex-Hearts player Dylan McGowan in city derby

Former Hearts defender Ryan McGowan has completed a move to A-League side Sydney FC.

The 29-year-old Australia international has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Sky Blues, and will come up against his younger brother and fellow former Jambo Dylan McGowan in the hotly-anticipated city derby with Western Sydney Wanderers.

McGowan spent the second half of last season on loan at Dundee and has had spells with Dundee United, Shandong Luneng Taishan, Henan Jianye and Guizhou Zhicheng in China, Al-Sharjah in the UAE and English side Bradford since leaving Tynecastle in 2013.

Despite being born and brought up in Australia to Scottish parents, McGowan has never played in the A-League and is now set to make his debut in the country's top flight 22 years after leaving for the Scottish capital as a teenager.

Speaking as the move was confirmed, McGowan said: "“I’m excited to be coming back to Australia and to be playing my first A-League football.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity, especially to be joining the reigning A-League Champions.

“Sydney FC’s success in recent years speaks volumes about the type of club it is and I needed no convincing to sign.”

Sydney head coach Steve Corica said the capture of the experienced McGowan would add significant talent and experience to the back four.

“At 29, Ryan is in the prime of his career and with so many high-level games under his belt, he is a huge asset to us,” he said.

“He reads the game well, can play out from the back and is physically very quick and strong. He is a great signing who will fit into our vastly experienced defensive line-up with ease.”

Asked about the prospect of facing his brother and former team-mate in the Sydney Derby, McGowan added: “It’s going to be great to have my brother living in the same city once again.

“I’ve heard and seen so much about the Sydney Derbies over the years and I can’t wait to play in one. It will be extra special having Dylan play in the game as well."