Ryotaro Meshino cleared to play for Hearts against Hamilton

Hearts have received a boost ahead of the Hamilton game at Tynecastle this afternoon with confirmation that Ryotaro Meshino's international clearance has come through.

Ryotaro Meshino could play for Hearts against Hamilton. Picture: SNS

It means the 21-year-old is available for selection as Craig Levein's side go in search of their first league win this season with Accies arriving at Tynecastle.

The forward arrived in Edinburgh yesterday morning from Shanghai via London and was introduced to the media in the afternoon.

Meshino told the reporters that he was anxious to get the season-long loan move from Manchester City over the line so he could start playing.

He said: “For one week, two weeks I couldn’t sleep! The wait was killing me. For those two weeks, because we had to get the work permit, get the passport, I wanted to come to Edinburgh every day. Finally I’m here.”

Levein noted that he could be a surprise inclusion against Hamilton.

“He slept all the way to London, he’s trained and he says he’s in good condition and feels good,” the Hearts boss said.

