Scottish Cup blow for defender, 19-year-old makes debut, injury fears over striker - Hearts loan round-up

Hearts had seven of their 11 loan players in action over the weekend. Here's how the loan Jambos fared...





Olly Lee played the full 90 minutes as Gillingham suffered a 1-0 loss at home to Ipswich Town while Bobby Burns got 45 minutes for Newcastle Jets in the A-League side’s goalless friendly match against Sydney FC.

Bonnyrigg Rose recorded an impressive 1-0 win away to Fraserburgh, becoming the first team to defeat the Broch in the first round of the Scottish Cup since 1935 thanks to George Hunter’s 89th-minute winner.

However, Daniel Baur did not feature with Hearts reportedly refusing to allow the defender to travel to Aberdeenshire. Rose boss Robbie Horn told the club’s website: “We were disappointed that Daniel wasn’t allowed to even travel, as the Hearts Under-20s coach had said he could play in the Scottish Cup. However, they changed their minds and we have to respect that.”

Closer to home, Harry Cochrane was given an 11-minute cameo at Firhill as Dunfermline ran out 3-0 winners over Partick Thistle while Anthony McDonald didn’t feature.

In League One, Alex Petkov - recently returned from international duty with Bulgaria Under-21s - was an 87th-minute replacement for Clyde in their 1-1 draw with Peterhead at Balmoor. Rory Currie was a first-half substitute for Forfar, coming on in the 41st minute for the injured Andrew Jackson, but was replaced himself on 82 minutes after appearing to pick up a knock. The Loons went on to win 2-0.

In League Two, Chris Hamilton played the full 90 minutes for Cowdenbeath and kept a clean sheet as the Blue Brazil romped to a 3-0 victory over Queen’s Park at Hampden, although Connor Smith was not included in the matchday squad.

Leeroy Makavora featured for Lowland League side Spartans as they drew 1-1 with Deveronvale at Ainslie Park. The two sides will contest the replay at Princess Royal Park in Banff on September 28.