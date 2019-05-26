Scottish Cup Final: Can you spot yourself in our Hearts fans gallery?
Hearts were close to upsetting bookies and pundits alike in a nail-biting Scottish Cup Final against the Scottish champions.
Sadly for the Jambos, it wasn't to be. The title-winning juggernaut that is Celtic FC could not be stopped from achieving their historic treble treble. But a Cup Final isn't just about the result, and thousands of Hearts fans travelled west to enjoy the day and sing till their voices were hoarse. Can you spot yourself in the Hampden crowd?