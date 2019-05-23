Scottish Cup final: Hearts boss delivers update on three injury doubts

Hearts boss Craig Levein revealed good news on the injury front ahead of the William Hill Scottish Cup final against Celtic at Hampden Park on Saturday.

There were doubts over Peter Haring (groin), Uche Ikpeazu (hamstring) and Arnaud Djoum (Achilles) and the trio all missed Sunday's 2-1 league defeat by Celtic at Parkhead on the last day of the Ladbrokes Premiership season where midfielder Olly Lee picked up a knee injury which rules him out.

Uche Ikpeazu and Peter Haring, along with Arnaud Djoum, are all expected to play in Saturday's cup final against Celtic.

However, speaking at the national stadium, Levein said: "I am confident that everyone we were worried about - other than Steven Naismith and Olly Lee who picked up an injury against Celtic - has done enough to make me think they can be useful.

"I still haven't got a definitive team in my head because I need to look at some of those players who haven't played or haven't trained an awful lot.

"I am not certain that they will all last 90 minutes and the game might go on longer than that so that side of things I need to manage carefully.

"But the good news, if we don't get any problems in training tomorrow, is that most of our injuries have cleared up."

