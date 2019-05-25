Scottish Cup final: We asked Hearts fans to let us know how they were preparing for today's game

Scottish Cup final: This is how optimistic Hearts fans have been preparing for Celtic battle

We asked for Hearts fans to send in their morning preparations ahead of today's Scottish Cup final against Celtic at Hampden Park, and you Jambos didn't disappoint.

Here are a selection of the images we recieved:

Gordon, John, Stephen, Allan, Craig, Joe, Harry, Nathan, Jack, Ross and Ben getting ready for the trip to Hampden

1. Five families getting ready

Six month old Freddie has his marron bandana at the ready, hoping to have a 'paw'-tastic day.

2. Dogs can be fans too

Ben and Stephen Macnamara, aged 12 and 46.

3. Flying the flag

Rhiannon Lyon 9, Ellie Lyon 5 and Annie Lyon 3 show their support

4. Up the Jambos

