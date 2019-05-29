SERYFA: Tynecastle 15s turn up heat in four-way battle for title | Haddington 13s leap to Salmon Cup glory

Tynecastle Under-15s closed the gap on league leaders Hutchison Vale with a 6-1 win against Spartans Youth.

Only two points separate the top four teams – Hutchie, Musselburgh Windsor, Spartans and Tynie – in the Alpha Trophies Division 1.

Haddington Athletic Under-13s show off the George Salmon Cup

Spartans opened the scoring against Spartans in the 12th minute with a clever move. Elliott Miller slid a ball across the 18-yard line from the right, Aaron Cameron stepped over it which created a pocket of space for Keir Foster, who placed the ball in the top left corner.

Corin Brown equalised for Tynie as he stole the ball from a defender and raced through on goal to slot past the goalkeeper.

There was a near instant response from Miller, his shot inside the box nearly slipping under the opposing keeper before it was stopped on the line.

Tynie took the advantage into the break. Brown showed some inventiveness as he skilfully crossed the ball to the back post where Ben Aitchison was waiting to head home.

Brown gave Tynie a 3-1 lead soon after the restart as he dispatched a penalty to the goalkeeper’s right.

In the 61st minute, Elijah Anukam added a fourth for Tynie as the ball ricocheted off him and into the net.

At the death, Tynie added two more. Aitchison rocketed in an effort from 25 yards and Anukam tucked his second away.

• Haddington Athletic Under-13s leap to Salmon Cup glory

Haddington Athletic Under-13s lifted the George Salmon Cup after beating Peebles 3-2.

Peebles started well and had a couple of good chances to take the lead, but Haddington’s Adam Macdonald came to the rescue with some fine saves.

Skipper Brandon McDonald gave Haddington a fifth-minute lead with a composed finish.

Haddington started to play some great football and Blair Ross made it 2-0 with 12 minutes played.

McDonald then found the net again and looked to put Haddington in a comfortable position with 11 minutes still to play in the first half.

Peebles pulled a goal back midway through the second half and ensured a nervy ending when they scored a second, but Haddington held firm with some great defending from the backline to see the game out.

Leith Athletic Under-16s stopped Edinburgh City Blacks from clinching the Division One title, pulling out a 3-1 win to keep their own title hopes alive.

City were 1-0 up at half-time but Rhys McMurdo had a superb second half, scoring all of Leith’s goals. John Ward, Cameron Stewart and Jay Watson were also influential and helped steer the game in Leith’s favour.

Edinburgh only needed a draw from the game to secure the title but, if Leith can win their last four games, they will clinch victory.

Gala Fairydean Rovers Under-14s defeated Dunbar United Colts in Division 2 to go within four points off leaders Longniddry Villa.

Russell Kerr opened the scoring for Gala inside five minutes with a thunderous effort which set the tone for the rest of the match. Kerr secured his hat-trick, Kai Macrae bagged a brace and Billy Patterson also got on the scoresheet for Gala. The Colts managed to pull back two goals of their own but it wasn’t enough to mount a comeback as the match ended 6-2.