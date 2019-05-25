‘So proud - and gutted’: Hearts fans react to Scottish cup final defeat on social media

There was an overwhelming feeling of pride from Hearts fans after they watched their team lose 2-1 to Celtic in the Scottish Cup final - and a lot of praise for Aaron Hickey ...

Trev Henderson: “ Proud of the players .. Young Hickey was fantastic.”

Dan Johnston: “Absolutely heart broken, still the best team in Edinburgh.”

Craig McKenzie: “Hard to take!!! Proud of all!! Especially young Hickey.. 16yr old and so calm and assured all game!!”

Gayle Cunningham: “So proud of all the guys. Gutted is an understatement!”

Collin Meldrum: “Thought Edwards was brilliant what we’ve needed all season a box to box MF.player that can score....hickey brilliant. We played well today IMO ..... HHGH.”

William Sutherland: “Hickey was fantastic how wrong I was to think he was to lightweight for today’s game. Another I thought who played really well was Edwards. On today’s showing well worth a contract.”

David Wood: “They did their very best. I’m proud of my team too.”

Ross Allan: “Best we’ve played since November.”

Christina Taylor: “ Very proud of my team. They did their best and made a great game of it.”

Robert Borthwick: “Bit of a heartbreaker that! Played great for 94 out of 95 minutes. Two mistakes and there goes the cup. Have to say, Aaron Hickey was the best player on the park. Composed, decisive, unfazed. Great potential and one who really deserved a winners medal today.”

Maureen Cummings: “Well done Hearts you done Edinburgh proud. Plenty proud Hearts fans on their way home.”

Elizabeth Thomson: “Well not quite the walk in the park the Celtic fans and most TV commentators thought it would be. The minute that penalty went in the writing was sadly on the cards. But on a brighter note we did get our day at the final which is more than our city rivals.

