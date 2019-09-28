St Mirren 0 Hearts 0 RECAP: Jambos held at the Simple Digital Arena

Have your say

Hearts held to a goalless draw in Paisley.



FT: St Mirren 0 Hearts 0: Hearts controlled the majority of the second half but were unable to find a way through.

89 mins - Uche Ikpeazu sees a close-range shot go just wide from Jake Mulraney's cross.

77 mins - Hearts sub: Aidan White replaces Ryotaro Meshino.

74 mins - Steven MacLean spurns a good chance as he turns Uche Ikpeazu's cross over the top from close range.

69 mins - Hearts looking the likelier side at the moment but so far unable to find a breakthrough.

58 mins - Jake Mulraney fires high over after being picked out by Andy Irving from a corner.

HT: St Mirren 0 Hearts 0

40 mins - Christophe Berra sees his volley brilliantly saved by Vaclav Hladky from an Andy Irving corner.

39 mins - Hearts forced into another change as Loic Damour goes off injured to be replaced by Andy Irving.

26 mins - another let-off for Hearts as St Mirren's Tony Andreu has a goal ruled out for offside.

24 mins - a blow for Hearts as stand-in captain Craig Halkett limps off to be replaced by Christophe Berra.

22 mins - let-off for Hearts as Kyle Magennis heads inches wide following a slack pass from Steven MacLean,

6 mins - Steven MacLean shoots wide from close range following a well-worked Hearts corner.

Match under way

Hearts playing with a back three of Craig Halkett, Michael Smith and Aaron Hickey.

BERRA DROPPED: Hearts manager Craig Levein has made one change to the side that started the Betfred Cup quarter-final against Aberdeen, with Callumn Morrison replacing captain Christophe Berra, who drops to the substitutes' bench.

Hearts team: Pereira, Morrison, Smith, Halkett, Hickey, Mulraney, Damour, Whelan, Meshino, MacLean, Ikpeazu. Subs: Doyle, White, Berra, Bozanic, Clare, Keena, Irving.