St Mirren v Hearts LIVE: Updates from the Simple Digital Arena

HT: St Mirren 0 Hearts 0

40 mins - Christophe Berra sees his volley brilliantly saved by Vaclav Hladky from an Andy Irving corner.

39 mins - Hearts forced into another change as Loic Damour goes off injured to be replaced by Andy Irving.

26 mins - another let-off for Hearts as St Mirren's Tony Andreu has a goal ruled out for offside.

24 mins - a blow for Hearts as stand-in captain Craig Halkett limps off to be replaced by Christophe Berra.

22 mins - let-off for Hearts as Kyle Magennis heads inches wide following a slack pass from Steven MacLean,

6 mins - Steven MacLean shoots wide from close range following a well-worked Hearts corner.

Match under way

Hearts playing with a back three of Craig Halkett, Michael Smith and Aaron Hickey.

BERRA DROPPED: Hearts manager Craig Levein has made one change to the side that started the Betfred Cup quarter-final against Aberdeen, with Callumn Morrison replacing captain Christophe Berra, who drops to the substitutes' bench.

Hearts team: Pereira, Morrison, Smith, Halkett, Hickey, Mulraney, Damour, Whelan, Meshino, MacLean, Ikpeazu. Subs: Doyle, White, Berra, Bozanic, Clare, Keena, Irving.