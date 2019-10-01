Steven MacLean on how Ryotaro Meshino has fitted into the Hearts dressing room

A prominent language barrier hasn't stopped Ryotaro Meshino, the last of Hearts' eight summer signings, from fitting in with the rest of the Tynecastle dressing room.

The 21-year-old joined on loan from Manchester City on August 30 after the EPL giants had secured his signature from J1 League side Gamba Osaka.

Arriving in Edinburgh with a basic grasp of English, the diminutive playmaker didn't have to wait long before he could express himself on the pitch.

He played 59 minutes against Hamilton just a day after signing and scored his first goal for the club against Motherwell two weeks later. He's since started against Hibs, Aberdeen and St Mirren as the Jambos have gone three games without defeat.

Supporters have been impressed with the player's skill as he's quickly managed to settle in Scottish football. The same goes for the relationship with his new teammates.

"Ryo Meshino’s a good lad. He has fitted into the dressing room really well," said experienced striker Steven MacLean.

“You don’t know at times [how a new player will settle] but he’s robust and he has quality. In and around the box he’s lightning and he has no backlift in his shots so he gets them away quickly. He’s definitely got a bit of quality.

“You can just tell he’s a good lad. He’s bubbly and he has picked up a few sayings already. No swear words, mind, he would never learn those from me! He’s just bubbly and good value.

“The boys were out at a Japanese restaurant the other night with him. He brings in these kind of rice donuts for his pre-match [food]. He’s got it wrapped in cling-film. I don’t know if he goes there to get them then brings them here.

“He’s been excellent, he is lively about the place and I think he’s enjoying himself as well.”

