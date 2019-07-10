Steven Naismith attends Hearts training session ahead of permanent switch

Steven Naismith has been pictured training with Hearts, as Tynecastle fans eagerly await his permanent arrival.

The former Kilmarnock, Rangers and Everton forward's contract with Norwich City expired at the end of June, and the 32-year-old moved to allay supporters' fears that he could end up elsewhere.

As of the start of last month, key elements of the deal had already been agreed, with the club and player locked in talks over some of its finer points.

Speaking at the start of June, Naismith said he was in no hurry but told Tynecastle fans not to worry.

"The main things are in place. There has to be a bit of come and go in both directions – where I’m coming from and what Hearts can offer.

"It’s not your straightforward contract,” he told the Evening News last month.

Part of the reason behind the delay was Naismith's decision to enter July as a free agent, which would entitle him to an extra month's wages from the Canaries.

In English football, the payment covers out-of-contract players and in Naismith's case, would have amounted to more than £150,000.

He continued: “There are a few things Hearts have that are non-negotiable and there are probably a few things which are non-negotiable from my side.

"It is relaxed. I’m comfortable at the moment that it will happen.

“I’m not actively looking at all different options at the moment. This is one I’m going to look to try and get done. We’re still getting there."