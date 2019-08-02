Steven Naismith: I knew Hearts were the club for me last year

A tattoo is visible on Steven Naismith’s left arm just below the sleeve of his Hearts training shirt. “What’s for you won’t go by you,” it reads. It is an apt message to display after signing a four-year contract at Tynecastle Park.

Naismith spent the last 18 months on loan in Edinburgh from Norwich City with a growing feeling that this is where he was supposed to end up. Now 32, he plans to end his career in maroon. It just feels right.

“That’s the way I’ve dealt with everything in my football career, good and bad,” he explained of his body ink. “People have asked me when I knew Hearts were the club for me, and it was probably just after the start of last season.

“We started really well and were kicking on as a club. You can see where the club is going, the manager has touched on me staying after I’m finished playing and, with the stadium development, the new pitch and things like that, it’s a great place for me to be playing and enjoying football.”

He is now itching to play in Sunday’s Ladbrokes Premiership opener against Aberdeen. An hour in a bounce match on Monday is his only football since February, however, due to knee surgery.

“I’ve had the conversation with the manager about it. I’ve only had the one game, at the start of the week, but I told him I am ready to play,” said Naismith. “If he said I was playing at the weekend I would happily be involved and I know I would be fine.

“I would just need to use my experience a bit more later in the game but whatever he needs from me, I’m ready. I didn’t say that lightly, like a young boy might, I say that knowing that because I know I am ready to be involved.”

Regular football is precisely what he needs. Naismith couldn’t have been any further out of the picture at Norwich were he playing for East Anglia rivals Ipswich, so the love and appreciation on offer at Hearts provided a certain comfort. He took time to get fit this summer and waited for a sizeable final payment to drop in his bank account from Norwich. Then it was time.

“The first part of the summer was just about making sure we were all happy going forward because it’s a big commitment, not only for me as this will be where I finish my career but for the club as well. It’s a big investment in me,” admitted the forward.

“There was no rush to get it done, especially when I was coming back from injury. Why would they pay a wage to someone who couldn’t play? In England you have the security of another wage packet too, so it suited everyone.

“There were lots of conversation had and people saying ‘what are you thinking about doing?’ As you get older it’s not about money or playing at a certain level. But those conversations didn’t really go anywhere because I was comfortable with what Hearts can give me and I knew we’d get there. It’s perfect for me and the club.”

Supporters are excited last season’s top goalscorer – Naismith netted 14 times in 27 appearances – now belongs to them. His relationship with manager Craig Levein was a critical factor in the player returning.

“The biggest thing in coming here is probably the relationship I have with the gaffer,” explained Naismith. “I worked under him with the national team and, as it went on, he obviously saw traits in me that he liked. I enjoy working with him. He is a different manager than he was as national team boss. He puts more onus on the coaching staff and senior players, which is perfect for me.”

Indeed, Naismith thrives on the responsibility Hearts give him. Watch him in training and he exudes desire and professionalism. He isn’t afraid to bawl and shout in an effort to raise standards on a pitch.

In time he may dabble in management himself. A future coaching role at Hearts is possible but for now he intends to focus solely on playing.

“I’ve taken a lot of notes from managers throughout my career because I enjoyed it. But, as you get older, it means a bit more. I do want to go down that route and since I’ve come here I’ve naturally done that with the players, especially the younger ones. I have those characteristics.

“The manager lets me get on with that – he’s good in that way. I understand the balance. It’s just me passing on advice at the moment but, looking back, Hearts have got loads of young guys into coaching. Jack Ross was here, Foxy [Liam Fox] and Jon Daly as well. It’s a club that gives you that opportunity so why would I not be interested?

“I enjoy tactics and man-management more than just being a coach but if you are going to be a manager you need to be able to coach, otherwise players will question you. I do naturally want to go down that route, even after seeing the stress on managers. I like that. I enjoy it. I like the idea of that challenge.”