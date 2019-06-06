Steven Naismith: 'It's my intention to sign Hearts deal'

Steven Naismith says it is his intention to sign a permanent deal with Hearts but he has still not penned a contract with the Gorgie club.







The attacker is a free agent after his contract at Norwich City expired at the end of the season.

He has spent the last year and a half on loan at Hearts and was the club's top scorer and player of the year for 2018-19.

Speaking at an event at Hampden Park to officially launch the search for nominees to be inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame, Naismith said: "It's my intention to sign the contract but until it's signed I don't want to say it's inevitable.

"Hearts looks like where I'll be playing my football but these things [contracts] take time. It is what it is."

The 32-year-old scored 14 goals for Hearts last season, including 10 league goals in 19 matches in a campaign that was disrupted by two knee injuries.