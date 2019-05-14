Steven Naismith reveals long-term plans with Hearts deal all but signed

Hearts forward Steven Naismith is hopeful of carrying on his career for “many more years” as he confirmed a permanent deal at Tynecastle is all but agreed.

The on-loan Norwich City striker has spent more than four months of this season on the sidelines through injury but insists he’s determined to carry on giving his all for the Jambos

Steven Naismith has admitted his frustration at not being able to help Hearts more this season through his injury woes. Picture: SNS Group

Hearts boss Craig Levein has been keen to tie up the talismanic Naismith on a permanent deal for some time but despite the possibility of transferring to MLS in America, the 32-year-old has all but agreed to sign on the dotted line for a third time.

The Scotland striker has scored 16 goals in all competitions this term despite his lengthy lay-off.

Speaking to Hearts TV after winning the Fans’ and Players’ Player of the Year award at the club’s end-of-season awards, Naismith said: “To be honest, we’re there [with the contract].

“It’s just the official side of things that needs to be crossed and dotted.

“The whole time I’ve been at the club, it’s been pretty relaxed. The manager has also been great with me. We’ve got an honest relationship - when I say I’m going to do something I’ll do it and vice versa.

“The club have worked really hard to make me feel welcome and offer me something that I feel is acceptable and in return, I hope I have given everything that I have to offer and hopefulyl that can carry on for many more years.”

Naismith is very unlikely to make a return to action in time for the Scottish Cup final later this month, but the former Rangers and Everton attacker has backed his team-mates to carry on the progress he feels has been made during this campaign.

“It’s very frustrating I’ve not managed to be involved at times when I feel I maybe could have contributed, and the squad could have done with me in the team,” he added.

“But we’ve got a fantastic group and that shows in terms of what we’ve done in the cups. There is a lot of progress to be done but overall we’re going in the right direction.”