'Stunning kit for the 2019/20 champions': Hearts fans react to seeing next season's home strip

Hearts have revealed the new Umbro home kit for the 2019/20 season and fans, on the whole, are loving the latest offering from their heroes.

Here is what they made of it on both Twitter and fans' forum Jambos Kickback...

Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu shows off the new kit.

@1874Fth: "Love it, but would've preferred it a solid maroon without the broken Umbro pattern through it. Still tidy though."

@JenksAScott: "Stunning! Best in years!"

@KonceptKitz: "Ooh, very smart. Like the retro vibe with the collar, too."

@cunny1874: "Not going to lie was really hoping Naismith would be showing the new top."

Heartsofgold: "Oh yes. Very nice indeed. I can see a couple of hundred winging its way out of my account for me and the kids."

The Frenchman Returns: "Unusually for me I actually quite like that. Simple but effective. Also like 'Made in Gorgie'."

@RJBW2000: "Stunning kit for the 2019/20 champions."

@BigC1874: "I always prefer a collar, but despite that, this is still a very, very nice shirt."

OmiyaHearts: "I like it but unsure about the pattern. Anything looks good on the big man [Ikpeazu] tbh

Mr Sifter: "Looks far better in the twitter video than it does in that initial pic. Thought it was too shiny at first glance, but it’s not. Actually quite like it now after initially being a bit meh."

Alan_R: "Few years of very classic strips, guess they had to try something different. Would've been happier with a West Ham style, even with white block. Pattern ruins it. Not a fan."

neilnubd: "The pattern is clearly so we can bamboozle the opposition."

Famous1874: "Another belter. The blue goalie kit is also smart."