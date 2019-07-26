Teenage midfielder Andy Irving signs new Hearts contract

Midfielder Andy Irving has signed a new contract at Hearts.

The 19-year-old, who has made eight first-team appearances for the Tynecastle club, has extended his deal until the summer of 2021.

Irving scored his first goal for Hearts in the Betfred Cup tie with Dundee United earlier this month and has forced his way into manager Craig Levein's plans following last season's loan spell at Falkirk.

“All I want is to just play more here,” Irivng told the Hearts website. “I want to keep playing for Hearts and hopefully it’s here, at Tynecastle, as much as possible.

“I can’t wait to get started again. More hard work starts now and I’m delighted to sign for another year on top of what I’ve already got.

"I hope I’m continuing to stay in the manager’s thoughts. I’ll continue to work hard and see where that takes me; hopefully into his thoughts and I’ll get an opportunity again.”