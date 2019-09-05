Out of contract players at Hearts and Hibs. Picture: SNS

The 13 Hearts and Hibs players out of contract at the end of the season

The good news for Hearts and Hibs fans is that of the clubs' current key players, there are barely any out of contract at the end of the season.

It means that of the 13 players who see their deals up next summer they have the next nine months or so try and convince Craig Levein and Paul Heckingbottom they are worthy of new deals. In addition there is a further five loanees but it shows that both clubs have a group of players tied down for a good period of time.

The Lithuanian has been in and out the team at Easter Road.

1. Vykintas Slivka (Hibs)

His return to Hibs hasn't gone smoothly with some recent struggles.

2. Steven Whittaker (Hibs)

Signed a one-year deal last month.

3. Glenn Whelan (Hearts)

The experienced striker has contributed on the field but has dropped out the squad lately.

4. Steven MacLean (Hearts)

