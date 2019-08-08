The Hearts and Hibs players that could interest English clubs on their transfer-deadline day

The English transfer window closes at 5pm today, with a number of clubs still trying to make deals happen as their squads take shape for the 2019/2020 season.



The undoubted big move of the summer involving a Scottish club is Kieran Tierney's £25million transfer to Arsenal - subject to a medical - but could there be some interest in Hearts and Hibs players before the window slams shut?

Hibs striker Florian Kamberi has been linked with Championship sides throughout the summer. The most concrete interest in the Swiss has come from Brentford, who have money to spend after their forward Neal Maupay joined Brighton earlier in the week. The Bees will want to bolster their options in attack and Kamberi is a player they have watched. Fellow Championship sides Wigan and Cardiff have also been monitoring the 24-year-old, while Sunderland manager Jack Ross has been a long-term admirer of the ex-Grasshoppers man. However, Hibs are very unlikely to be tempted into a deal unless a sizeable transfer fee is put down - which is not uncommon on deadline day. Hibs, at present, only have Kamberi, Christian Doidge and Oli Shaw on their books as senior strikers.

Young defender Ryan Porteous has plenty of admirers south of the border, but he is only just returning to full fitness after a knee injury and that will keep potential suitors' powder dry until January at least. Goalkeeper Ofir Marciano, who has been in exceptional form since the start of the year, has also been watched by Championship clubs, but the Israeli is under contract for another two years and with his former club Ashdod due a sell-on percentage, it would take a large offer to prise Marciano away from Edinburgh.

The most likely player to depart the Capital today is Hearts midfielder Olly Lee. The 28-year-old midfielder joined the Jambos last summer from Luton, but has been told by manager Craig Levein that he is free to leave if he can find another club as his game-time will be limited this season. Lee has been heavily linked with Southend United and the Shrimpers could make their move before 5pm.

Scotland defender John Souttar has been repeatedly linked with a move to Derby County, but with new manager Philip Cocu in situ at Pride Park and the player sidelined for a few weeks by an ankle injury, it is expected that the centre-half will remain at Tynecastle beyond close of play today.

While both Hearts and Hibs have players who would be (a) strengthen a lot of clubs in England and (b) are on the radars of numerous clubs, the smart money would be on Lee being the only departure from Edinburgh today.