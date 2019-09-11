The Hearts and Hibs ticket prices compared to Scottish Premiership rivals - one of the Edinburgh clubs is the cheapest

It will be one of the highest prices fans of Hibs and Hearts will have to pay to watch their team in action this season. The BBC have researched the price of the cheapest adult ticket for all 12 Scottish Premiership teams, both home and away. The Capital duo are both on the less expensive side, but no club offers an adult ticket for a single match under £20. See how the Edinburgh compare to league rivals.

1. Aberdeen - 22 Cheapest away ticket (adult) - 24 SNS other Buy a Photo

2. Celtic - 27 Cheapest away ticket (adult) - 27 SNS other Buy a Photo

3. Hamilton - 22 Cheapest away ticket (adult) - 22 SNS other Buy a Photo

4. Hearts - 20 Cheapest away ticket (adult) - 20 SNS other Buy a Photo

View more