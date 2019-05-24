The huge price for Christophe Berra to score any time - Your best Hearts bets for the cup final

Hearts fans heading to Hampden Park tomorrow will likely have a punt on the match.

What better way to celebrate a cup win for the Tynecastle side than seeing the bank balance boosted.

Yet, success for Hearts is unlikely according to the bookmakers.

Scottish Cup sponsors William Hill put Hearts at 17/2 to win in 90 minutes, while it drops to 7/2 to lift the trophy.

The game is not expected to go to extra time, but if it does Craig Levein's men are 25/1 to win in the extra 30 minutes and 16/1 to win on penalties.

It's safe to say bookmakers do not expect a Hearts player to score, the team priced 3/4 not to hit the back of the net, while the chances of a clean sheet are 13/2.

A raft of Celtic players are better priced to open the scoring than any individual from the Tynecastle side. So much so that future Hibs midfielder Scott Allan, who has not played this season, is 8/1 to open the scoring with Bet365.

The first Hearts players on the list are Steven MacLean and Uche Ikpeazu at 12/1, while William Hill have John Souttar at 80/1.

Penalty taker Sean Clare is 16/1 with Bet365.

Value cold come from the head of Christophe Berra who Bet365 have at a mammoth 20/1 to score anytime.

It is possibly worth chucking a pound on one of Hearts' players to score a hat-trick with Ikpeazu and MacLean both 500/1 with William Hill.

No team have scored fewer goals in the final 15 of matches this season in the league than Hearts, which makes the 15/2 favourite for the team to score their first goal between the 76th and 90th minute strange.

If Hearts fans are hoping for a repeat of the 4-0 win over Celtic in 2017 or the 5-1 Scottish Cup final victory over Hibs in 2012 they will get 125 profit for their pound.

A penalty to be awarded and scored is 18/5 and a red card to be shown 5/2.