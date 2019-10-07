The last time Hearts went this long without a league win at home

Hearts have gone seven league games in a row at Tynecastle without victory. It's a run which stretches back to last season and the visit of Aberdeen on March 30.

READ MORE - Three things we learned from Hearts’ defeat by Kilmarnock

In terms of matches played, the last time the Gorgie Road faithful had to wait so long on a league win at their spiritual home was back in the 2013/14 season.

Hearts defender Michael Smith and Joel Pereira react after going 1-0 down to Kilmarnock on Saturday.

This was when a young Hearts side, led by Gary Locke and hampered by the club being in administration, didn't win in nine home games in the Scottish Premiership. This was bracketed by an early season triumph over Aberdeen and a come-from-behind win against St Mirren in January.

That took place over five months and six days, so in terms of time it's actually shorter than the current barren spell, which stretches six months and eight days.

To find the last time Hearts went that long, we have to go back to 2010 and Jim Jefferies' second spell with the club. His side went seven games without victory, but it also included the summer break as the Jam Tarts endured a rough end to the 2009/10 season and a slow start to the next one.

That record lasted for six months and 14 days. But, of course, this current Hearts team won't play again at Tynecastle until after the international break, by which point they would have surpassed that length of time.

So, by the time Hearts host Rangers in their next match, the last time they went this long without a home win at Tynecastle was way back in 1980.

Bobby Moncur's side won the last game of the 1979/80 First Division season on April 30 as a Frank Liddell goal was enough to defeat Airdrieonians, a result that saw Hearts crowd champions of the second tier.

Though they would pick up a couple of away victories, they didn't win their first home game back in the top flight until a 2-0 triumph over Kilmarnock on December 6. Future Hearts boss Alex McDonald netted the opener before Paul O'Brien added a second soon after.

There were seven months and seven days between those matches.

We'll have to dive back into the archive again if Hearts fail to defeat Rangers a week on Sunday. The next home game after that isn't until November 9 and the visit of St Mirren, at which point they could have gone seven months and 11 days without a league win at Tynecastle.

READ MORE - Hearts' tactics need altered to help under-performing players improve

