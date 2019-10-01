CW

The total number of minutes missed by every Hearts player this season due to injury

As we all know, Hearts have been plagued by injury issues for the past 12 months and after Craig Halkett and Loic Damour limped off against St Mirren at the weekend they show no sign of abating.

In this picture gallery we break down how many minutes each of the Hearts dressing room have been absent this season due to injury.

Of 750 possible minutes

1. Loic Damour - 61 mins

Of 1200 possible minutes

2. Craig Halkett - 65 mins

Of 660 possible minutes

3. Joel Pereira - 180 mins

Of 1200 possible minutes

4. Michael Smith - 252 mins

