The total number of minutes missed by every Hearts player this season due to injury
As we all know, Hearts have been plagued by injury issues for the past 12 months and after Craig Halkett and Loic Damour limped off against St Mirren at the weekend they show no sign of abating.
In this picture gallery we break down how many minutes each of the Hearts dressing room have been absent this season due to injury.
1. Loic Damour - 61 mins
Of 750 possible minutes
2. Craig Halkett - 65 mins
Of 1200 possible minutes
3. Joel Pereira - 180 mins
Of 660 possible minutes
4. Michael Smith - 252 mins
Of 1200 possible minutes
