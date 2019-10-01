The total number of minutes missed by every Hearts player this season due to injury

In this picture gallery we break down how many minutes each of the Hearts dressing room have been absent this season due to injury.

1. Loic Damour - 61 mins Of 750 possible minutes

2. Craig Halkett - 65 mins Of 1200 possible minutes

3. Joel Pereira - 180 mins Of 660 possible minutes

4. Michael Smith - 252 mins Of 1200 possible minutes

