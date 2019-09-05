Three Hearts and Hibs players named in Scotland Under-18 squad

Billy Stark has selected three Edinburgh-based players in his Scotland Under-18 squad for an International Tournament in Istanbul between September 23-26.

Tynecastle right-back Cammy Logan and midfielder Connor Smith, who is currently on loan at Cowdenbeath, will be joined by Hibs defender Josh Doig in the 20-man squad for the Turkey trip.

Logan made his Jambos debut last season in the 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock on May 13, while Smith featured twice in the Challenge Cup for Hearts Colts and has made three appearances for the Blue Brazil, scoring once.

Doig featured for Hibs in pre-season and played the full 90 mibnutes of the 4-3 Challenge Cup loss against Elgin City.

Squad: Elliot Anderson, Connor Barron, Ciaran Dickson, Thomas Dickson-Peters, Josh Doig, Finn Ecrepont, Jamie Hamilton, Kai Kennedy, Sonny Blu Lo-Everton, Cammy Logan, Lewis Macari, Reece McAlear, Connor McAvoy, Joe McGlynn, Stuart McKinstry, Jack Newman, Kane Patterson, Cieran Slicker, Connor Smith, Andrew Winter.