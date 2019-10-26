Three things learned from Livingston 0-0 Hearts

Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu takes exception to Livingston winger Aymen Souda's approach

Ikpeazu front and centre again

The giant Englishman wreaks havoc and ragdolls defenders for fun. It's what he does every week. He also suffers some brutal treatment from opponents and this game was no different. However, he passed up the game's clearest scoring opportunity just after the half-hour mark. The chance arrived after a beautiful moment of impromptu skill from the Hearts midfielder Sean Clare. He sent a first-time back-heeled flick in behind the Livingston defence for Ikpeazu to run on to. The forward found himself one-on-one with goalkeeper Matija Sarkic but his placed shot was pushed away to safety by the on-loan Aston Villa man. The ball should have nestled in the net, but Ikpeazu's presence and physical strength continued to pose Livingston plenty problems.

Hickey tougher than he looks

Aaron Hickey proved his durability in West Lothian after a somewhat uncompromising challenge by Livingston's Nicky Devlin ten minutes before the interval. The hosts' right-back slid quite uncontrollably into a challenge with Hickey and left the slender teenager crumpled in a heap on the astroturf. Hearts fans appealed for referee Greig Aitken to take action. Hickey was taken off for treatment before eventually trudging back on. With that, Devlin went down and was quickly substituted for Rickie Lamie. He seemed to feel a delayed effect from the impact of his own challenge and that ended his involvement in the fray. Hickey continued undeterred at left-back for Hearts in what was another confident display by the Riccarton youth academy graduate.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robinson has plenty juice