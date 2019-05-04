Three things we learned from Hearts 0-1 Kilmarnock

Three Hearts-related observations from the 1-0 defeat by Kilmarnock at Tynecastle on Saturday ...

Fingers crossed for Uche Ikpeazu

Hearts fans will be crossing their fingers – and probably their toes too – that Uche Ikpeazu’s hamstring injury is not too serious. His manager Craig Levein early prognosis was that it will take the big striker ten-to-14 games to be in a position to play, but hamstrings can be tricky injuries to overcome, especially when you run with the power of Ikpeazu. It’s obvious that he is Hearts’ biggest weapon in attack and without him, the Jambos’ front-line options are sparse. Playing a treble-treble chasing Celtic in the Scottish Cup final will be hard. Without Ikpeazu, it is undoubtedly harder, especially with Steven MacLean not firing, David Vanecek out of the picture, Steven Naismith recovering from his own ailment and Aidan Keena out for the season.

Creative void

This was another match where Hearts toiled to break an opponent down. The midfield could not pierce through Kilmarnock and on the rare occasions the ball made it out wide, supply into the box was poor. The Jambos most look likely to score from a set-piece, not from open play, and when the sporadic chance comes along, it is often snatched at. Ikpeazu and Harry Cochrane were guilty of some poor finishing but, ultimately, Hearts need more guile, particularly against top-six teams.

Case for defence

One part of Hearts’ team is function to near capacity. The defence is looking stronger. Zdenek Zlamal was assured between the sticks and made two very good saves, while Christophe Berra and John Souttar were rock-solid at centre-half. Berra, in particular, looks more and more like his old self after a few iffy months. Conor Shaughnessy isn’t at their level yet, but was decent enough in the back-three. With attack misfiring, at least Hearts can take some solace that their defenders are shining.