Three things we learned from Hearts’ defeat by Kilmarnock

Here are three Hearts-related observations from the 1-0 defeat at home to Kilmarnock.

First-half approach set the tone

The damage was done in the first half when a tame Hearts display allowed Kilmarnock to seize control. Even allowing for the ridiculous run of injuries that has befallen the team, the starting XI and formation - with several players playing slightly out of their regular/favoured position - raised eyebrows. With no out-and-out-striker in the team (Aidan Keena and Steven MacLean were both on the bench) and only three genuinely attack-minded players in the starting lineup - Ryotaro Meshino, Jake Mulraney and Sean Clare - it was difficult to fathom from the outset how Hearts were going to put Kilmarnock under any genuine pressure. There was slight improvement after the break when MacLean replaced Andy Irving and the formation changed from three at the back to 4-4-1-1 but by then Kilmarnock had something to hold on to and defended impressively to see out victory.

Unacceptable home form

Two points from four home games this season against Ross County, Hamilton Accies, Motherwell and Kilmarnock; no home wins in the league since beating Aberdeen at the end of March. It is hard to recall a time when Tynecastle was such a welcoming place for visiting teams. The home supporters have no confidence in their team at present and the players look inhibited amid the tension. Regardless of injuries and the distraction of cup runs, the home form, over a prolonged period of time - and particularly in the opening months of this season - has been nowhere near good enough for a club of Hearts’ stature and resource.

Heat on Craig Levein again

Recent results against Hibs, Aberdeen and St Mirren had eased the pressure on Craig Levein following a poor start to the season. But this grim slog against a well-drilled Kilmarnock side, which leaves Hearts two points off the bottom of the table going into the October international break, has placed the manager right back in the firing line of exasperated supporters. There were no protests outside the stadium on this occasion, but that seemed more indicative of apathy - allied to the rainfall at full-time - rather than any sign of approval.