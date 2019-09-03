Two former Hearts stars and teammates make late moves on deadline day

Have your say

Two former Hearts players completed moves late on transfer deadline day.

Academy graduate Jason Holt found himself a route out of Ibrox having not played for Rangers since May 2018.

Former Hearts striker Osman Sow.

After spending last season on loan at Fleetwood Town it was another temporary move for the midfielder, who will join St Johnstone for the duration of the 2019/20 season.

Meanwhile, ex-Hearts striker Osman Sow was one of three players signed by Kilmarnock in the closing stages of the transfer window.

Sow joins the Rugby Park club on loan from Dundee United until January.

Hearts had previously looked to bring the striker back in last year's summer window but the deal fell through.

Both Sow and Holt were in the Hearts squad that won the Scottish Championship in the 2014/15 campaign.