Tynecastle to host crucial Scotland Under-21 European qualifiers

Tynecastle Park will stage Scotland's European Under-21 Championship qualifiers against Lithuania and Greece later this year.



UEFA have confirmed the home of Hearts as the chosen venue for Scotland Under-21s' Group 4 qualifying ties with Lithuania on October 10 and Greece on November 15.

Scot Gemmill's side begin their qualification campaign against San Marino in Paisley on September 5, followed by a trip to play Croatia in Sibenik five days later.

The Lithuania and Greece games are likely to have a huge bearing on Scotland's chances of reaching the 2021 European Under-21 Championship finals, which will be co-hosted by Hungary and Slovenia.

The Scottish Football Association decided to return to Tynecastle after the stadium hosted two Scotland Under-21 qualifiers against Andorra and England last autumn.

"Tynecastle is a fantastic stadium for us to take on two strong teams in the group and will be a valuable experience for the players," Gemmill told the SFA website.

"We are lucky because we have a number of players in the squad who are playing regular first team football, many at the top level.

"We will be looking forward to these games later in the year, but the focus now is on the next game against San Marino."