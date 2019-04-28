'Uche's at the wheel': Hearts fans react to 1-1 draw with rivals Hibs

Hearts fans react on social media to their side's 1-1 draw with rivals Hibs at Easter Road.

@brianfdouglas: "Decent Derby: Hibs should’ve won it but unlike the capitulation to Rangers, we kept going. MacLean’s experience made the difference. Too many yellow cards made us nervous throughout the second 45. Uche is still someone opponents can’t really deal with. The young lads played well."

@KW_71: "I’ve given Berra a fair amount of criticism this season (post injury) but today he was great. OG not his fault."

@jackormiston96: "Uche’s at the wheel."

@Philpy_92: "Loved when Steven Maclean steamed into that wee **** Stevenson at the end!"

@RobbbieStirling: "Started 2 teenagers in midfield, scored an own goal gave them a pen and big uche had the cheek to stick one in last 5 after being p**h aw game."

@HeartsThough: "Emdy got a video of Uche winding up the main stand so I can rewatch it for the rest of my life?"

@seanbaillie91: "Glad Souttar remembered how to play football second half tae."

@Jamie_Jambo: "Tell ye what btw, Djoum cannae play in big games."

@JamboGilly: "Enjoyed that game even if we didn’t make their keeper work enough. Berra was solid after a few dodgy games but Souttar had a mare. Cochrane was superb first half and young smith did really well. Uche looked done before he scored then suddenly burst into life. Happy with a draw."

@nightmaresteve2: "What happened with Maclean he was ace, so good."

@maroonspecs: "Considering Hibs should have been out of sight long before we put them ahead, a draw seems like a decent result in the end. Not sure a derby was the best time for John Souttar to pay tribute to the quaaludes scene from Wolf of Wall Street."