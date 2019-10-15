Vladimir Romanov 'wanted Hearts to play in green', new book claims
Former Hearts owner Vladimir Romanov made a serious effort during his Tynecastle tenure to change the club's iconic maroon and white colours - to green and yellow.
The revelation was made by former Foundation of Hearts chairman Ian Murray, who was also a former Jambos director, in hiis new book This is our story - How the fans kept their Hearts beating.
Romanov, who owned the Gorgie club between 2005 and 2013, was keen to swap Hearts' famous colours - worn since the 1870s - to the green and yellow of Lithuanian side FBK Kaunas, also owned by the businessman at the time.
Serious proposal
However, staff at Hearts warned Romanov to U-turn on the idea, which went as far as the club's marketing team before being binned.
Writing in the book, Murray says: "Kaunas played in green and yellow - the same colours as Hibs.
"The very thought of associating anything with the colour green at Hearts would be bad enough.
"But to make a serious proposal to the marketing team that the club colours should change to green and yellow was absurd.
"Thankfully, the idea was dropped."
Hibs in yellow
Kaunas played Rangers in a European clash in Lithuania in 2008 in a strip virtually identical to a Hibs away kit of the early 2000s.
Hearts' Capital rivals have regularly played in yellow and green change strips. A Bukta-sponsored yellow away kit with green detail was worn in the late 1970s, while a similar version made an appearance in the 1980/81 season.
Hibs returned to a predominantly yellow change kit during the late Nineties with a Le Coq Sportif-made effort, while an all-yellow shirt with green piping, green shorts and yellow socks was worn in a 3-1 win at Celtic Park among other fixtures in the 2003/04 campaign.
A yellow jersey with contrasting green stripes down one side of the body was introduced in 2008/09. Since then, the Easter Road side have occasionally sported fluorescent yellow change strips.
