Watch as Hearts fans gather outside Tynecastle to demand Craig Levein's exit with chants of 'sack the board'

Irate Hearts fans gathered outside the Main Stand following the 3-2 defeat to Motherwell.

Around 300 gathered in Foundation Plaza to voice their displeasure at the running of the club and manager Craig Levein with the club bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

Hearts fans outside the Main Stand.

Despite goals from Uche Ikpeazu and Ryotaro Meshino's first for the club, the Steelmen deserved their win.

It is now 168 days since the club last tasted success in the league.

Tensions have been building at Hearts among fans for a number of months over the poor performances and lack of progress under the management.

Fans chanted 'sack the board' and various songs calling for Levein to leave. The protesting fans feel the club are in the "wrong hands".

At one point a handful of fans had to be held back by stewards and police after witnessing something in one of the lounges above them.

Now the size of the crowd is much smaller but those staying seem prepared to wait.