Watch as jubilant Hearts fans celebrate wildly in away end at Easter Road

Limbs were flying anywhere and everywhere in the away end at Easter Road on Sunday as Hearts fought back to record a memorable derby victory.

READ MORE - Can you spot yourself in our Hibs v Hearts Edinburgh derby fans gallery?

Supporters in the away end had started the game's second half by watching their team fall behind, which led to them calling for the manager to be sacked.

Uche Ikpeazu levels the scores at Easter Road.

It would be an entirely different mood later in the game as Uche Ikpeazu tied things up with a close-range finish before Aaron Hickey won it with a 20-yard effort via the aid of a deflection.

Both goals sparked scenes of unbridled joy in West Stand, which the Evening News managed to catch on camera, as well as the celebrations after the referee's full-time whistle.

The result lessened the pressure somewhat on embattled boss Craig Levein as Hearts got their first league victory of the season and moved above their rivals into eighth place in the table.