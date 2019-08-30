Watch: Ryotaro Meshino arrive in Edinburgh to complete Hearts loan move from Manchester City

Ryotaro Meshino has arrived in Edinburgh ahead of completing his loan to Hearts from Manchester City.

Ryotaro Meshino shakes hands with Hearts assistant boss Austin MacPhee.

The 21-year-old travelled through the night from Shangai to the Capital via London Gatwick ahead of a press conference due to take place later today (Friday) to introduce the signing.

He was met at arrivals by the club's assistant coach Austin MacPhee, who is fluent in Japaense.

Manchester City recruited the forward from Gamba Osaka for a reported seven-figure fee earlier this month, despite the JLeague side wanting to retain him.

Good relations between Hearts and Manchester City, plus MacPhee's fluency, helped the Tynecastle side secure the player ahead of competition from the Netherlands.

Manager Craig Levein has admitted his excitement at the prospect of Meshino starring for his side.

He said: "I'm hugely excited about this one, he is an extremely talented young boy."

Meshino has been tipped to get Hearts fans on the edge of their seat.

Japanese football expert Alan Gibson, who controls Gamba Osaka’s English website and JSoccer Magazine, told the Evening News: "He is the kind of guy who will get the ball on the halfway line and run at defenders. He won’t be scared to shoot from 30 yards if necessary. He does really like to come down the left wing and then cut in to curl the ball in, so look out for that one. He has a lot of potential and he isn’t short on confidence. I hope he is thrown in at the deep end at Hearts and comes out really well."