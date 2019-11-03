‘We need a bruised ego with a major point to prove - that man is David Moyes’ - angry Hearts fans call for clear-out after Rangers defeat

The Hearts players show their frustration during the semi-final defeat by Rangers.

Hearts fans were left angry with the performance of their team and also the team selection from interim manager Austin MacPhee in the the Betfred Cup semi-final defeat by Rangers.

Here is a selection of tweets from supporters in reaction to the 3-0 loss.

@iainmerc: “Well, the only positives from that trip to Hampden was seeing Naismith back in a #Hearts jersey again and the fact there was light traffic getting back on to the eastbound motorway slip road. We knew it already but the next @JamTarts manager has a massive clear out on his hands.”

@DSStrachan: “Second to everything. A team full of gutless passengers who just watch games pass them by. This is one of the most spineless collection of players to ever call themselves a Hearts squad.”

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@maroonspecs: “At times this season, we've tried to convince ourselves that this is a "great squad" but I'm not sure I even believe that anymore. There are a handful of decent players in there but there's absolutely zero appetite for a battle. A thoroughly chicken-hearted semi-final showing.”

@Pistol1874: “Christophe Berra, Michael Smith and Aaron Hickey taking on John Beaton’s Rangers. The rest? A collection of absolutely sod all.”

@Lewis_McKenzie_: “Absolutely no pressure on Hearts today and MacPhee has still managed to embarrass us with his decision. Ludicrous. Massive changes needed.”

@cowanauskas: “As nice as a cup final would've been, it would've just been another doing. St Mirren next week is bigger than today! Time to start dragging ourselves towards safety!”

@pauloneil1874: “Macphee dropping players when it makes no sense smacks of trying to look like his own man, in the process he's probably ruined any chance of recovery Wighton will ever have. Not having Dikamona on the bench was also a terrible choice. He can go as well thanks.”

@DRG1874: “MacPhee had always struck me as an intelligent and articulate guy who knows his stuff but frankly he probably needs to go too. He's been responsible for training these players too and today he looked completely out his depth. We need a clean slate.”

@LJYoung76: “The whole coaching staff at hearts needs replaced. If it isn’t the bizarre tactics and team selections, it’s the constant stream of injuries, or the fact that NONE of the players ever look like they know what they should be doing. It’s all linked.”

@huntero1874: “The new man cannot have any affiliation with the club, we need a bruised ego with a major point to prove, someone who’s managed at the highest level and who couldn’t afford to fail at a club like Hearts. That man is David Moyes.”

@OwenJamesBrown: “There is no way that Aaron Hickey is a centre back. I get it’s a cup semi and an injury crisis but at a certain point there’s going to a be a detriment to this kid’s career.”