'We’re definitely winning League 2': Hearts fans react to Betfred Cup victory over Stenhousemuir

Have your say

Hearts supporters had their say on social media after their side were able to defeat Stenhousemuir at Tynecastle.

@NJJarvie: "Never in doubt, in Craig Levein wee trust."

Hearts substitute Uche Ikpeazu battles for possession.

@dgibson90: "Good result for the table but come on tae **** Hearts. Needs to be better than this."

@PunkDavy: "Put Halkett upfront in future he might teach them something..."

@ian_j_innes: "If that Harry Maguire is worth £80mil, Halkett has to be worth atleast £40mil."

@GingerPoet: "After that performance. We’re definitely winning League 2. Mon the JTs."

@paddyg89: "Job done, good fightback. What a signing Halkett could be."

@MacNaBracha: "Hope we've got the receipt for Washington."

@PaulMcM78: "I think our forwards need to be drawn maps where the goals are located."

@Liamr1874: "This seasons gonna be ***** man."

@pedromccarter: "I can’t accept this as anything other than a shambles! If this was in the league regardless of the team we would have lost! Maybe stop with the stupid f****** set plays in training and maybe do some finishing! Relying on a CB to pull us out the s***? P*** off!"

@andy84roberts: "Anyone that says we don’t need Lafferty back needs there head looked at."

@PunkDavy tweeted @VLafferty28, saying: "Any chance you can you ask Kyle to make his way to Gorgie as soon as? We need him to teach our strikers a shooting drill."