‘We shot ourselves in the foot’ - Craig Levein bemoans Hearts conceding ‘silly goals’

Hearts boss Craig Levein admitted his side had given away two ‘silly goals’ in the 3-1 defeat to Rangers at Tynecastle.

Speaking after the match, Levein said: “We need to work on our pressing, as a team.

“We set out today to press Rangers high up the field and didn’t get it right.

“It doesn’t help that we shot ourselves in the foot and gave away two silly goals, but the pressing was nowhere near good enough.

”I’m not sure if it was uncertainty, that caused the two boys to get caught in possession of the ball but it didn’t work and we gave Rangers two goals.”

The Tynecastle side weren’t without their chances against Steven Gerrard’s side - Uche Ikpeazu and Oliver Bozanic both had chances in the first half while Craig Wighton had a second-half header well saved by Allan McGregor - but Levein felt his side should have done better.

”We had chances today and didn’t take them, and it’s the same pattern we’ve had in previous matches, which is frustrating.

“Pressing in the way we tried to means you go all out - there’s no worrying about what’s behind you - but we were too safe in what we did, we didn’t commit completely and the result was what you saw.”