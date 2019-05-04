‘What a pathetic display’ – Hearts fans have say after 1-0 defeat by Kilmarnock

Hearts fans were understandably unimpressed by the performance during the 1-0 defeat by Kilmarnock ...

On Facebook, many bemoaned a lack of creativity ...

William Sutherland: “What a pathetic display from every Hearts player today.”

Stewart McInally: “Nothing changes, no set style to our play, hoofs up the park when easy balls were available, players who look like they’ve never played with each other and a manager who is totally blinkered.”

Darren McCann: “So little creativity again ... we have to do better at home.”

Jamie Benn: “We could have played all day and not scored. It’s hard to see where a goal is coming from.”

On Jambos Kickback, the mood was no better ...

savage: “I keep thinking every game is worse but realistically since the 3-0 win up at dens we have been pathetic.”

portobellojambo1: “Cannot really defend the end result, we ended up with what we deserved, a loss.”

jambopilms: “Killie were OK but everyone of them is up for the battle and you could tell what it meant for them to score. We still have too many who won’t show up for the fight and don’t give a ****. That’s down to attitude rather than quality.”

While on Twitter ...

knoxy: “Well not a lot I can say apart from that was awful today Hearts!! Players and management need to take a hard look at themselves!!”

Nikki Wood: “Absolutely sick of watching dinosaur football mate.”

And there was even a Hibs fan seeking a conspiracy theory ...

David: “You can’t make me not believe that Levein told Hearts to lie down today to stop Hibs having a chance of Europe, nailed on.”