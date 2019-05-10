‘What an insipid performance’ - Hearts fans react online to the 2-1 defeat at Aberdeen.

Have your say

Here are a selection of tweets from Hearts supporters following the 2-1 defeat away to Aberdeen.

@wevrul: “Chuffed with the performance Hickey gave. Don't know what to say about the rest. The odd burst of energy mixed with zero chemistry and sloppy play.”

@brianfdouglas: “Can’t. Beat. Anyone. ....Yet another game where 1 goal is the most we can manage....and it’s never enough. Useless.”

@littlegoldfish8: “Good grief I didn’t think I've ever watched a poorer game with so little quality in my life before. Sunday league football has more quality in it.”

@LiviJambo1: “Positives...it was only 2 and the kids played really well ...Clare sorry just not there.”

@LeeBo_OM: “Again..... No fight. No passion. NOTHING!!!. Get the basics right Hearts!”

@Keir_7: “We were beyond hopeless tonight. Playing a back 3 only hinders us, we have no chance in the cup final changing the line up as often as we do.”

@RobAllen1981: “What an insipid performance. Absolutely no quality whatsoever. Playing for cup final places? Don't make me laugh!”

@TonyMurray51: “Just forfeit celtic away.”

@DavSmiddy1: “Said it at the split, we are the top 6 whipping boys.”