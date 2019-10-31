What are the only five league matches Craig Levein and Hearts won in 2019?

Craig Levein celebrates with Aaron Hickey at the end of the Edinburgh derby in September - Levein's last league win as Hearts boss

• READ MORE: Hearts sack Craig Levein - LIVE UPDATESWith just one league win to their name so far this season and only five league victories in the whole of 2019 to date - here's a reminder of those five successes...

Hearts 2-0 St Johnstone, January 26 2019

Just three days after a surprise home defeat to Dundee, who would be relegated at the end of the season, Marcus Godinho and Callumn Morrison struck in the second half to record a 2-0 win over St Johnstone at Tynecastle in front of a crowd of 16,672.

Kilmarnock 1-2 Hearts, February 1, 2019

Just under a week later, Hearts travelled to Ayrshire to take on Kilmarnock in a televised, Friday night match.

Sean Clare hit the opener on 38 minutes, with Steven Naismith doubling the advantage five minutes later.

Jordan Jones reduced the deficit with a penalty in first-half injury time but Hearts held on to record back to back league wins for the only time so far in 2019.

Dundee 0-1 Hearts, March 9 2019

After a run of four games without a win, Hearts got revenge on Dundee with a hard-fought victory at Dens Park.

Sean Clare was the hero with his 15th-minute goal proving to be the winner.

Hearts 2-1 Aberdeen, March 30 2019

Hearts’ final victory of the 2018/19 season came in front of a home crowd of 17,880. Connor McLennan gave Aberdeen a 16th-minute lead but a Sean Clare penalty on the hour mark, and an Uche Ikpeazu strike 13 minutes from time secured a come-from-behind win for Craig Levein .

The Jambos would go onto lose six of their remaining seven matches, with only a draw in the Edinburgh derby breaking up the losing streak.

Hibs 1-2 Hearts, September 22 2019

Aaron Hickey had already been impressing in the left-back berth for Hearts but became the youngest scorer of an Edinburgh derby winner in history when his long-range effort took a deflection and evaded Chris Maxwell’s dive with a little over five minutes remaining in the first Capital grudge match of the 2019/20 campaign.