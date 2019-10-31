What are the only five league matches Craig Levein and Hearts won in 2019?
Ousted Hearts boss had only won five league matches since the start of the year
Craig Levein has been relieved of his duties as Hearts manager, with the Jambos only off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership on goal difference. Motherwell's Stephen Robinson has emerged as an early favourite to succeed Levein while fans have been reacting to the news on social media.
• READ MORE: Hearts sack Craig Levein - LIVE UPDATESWith just one league win to their name so far this season and only five league victories in the whole of 2019 to date - here's a reminder of those five successes...
Hearts 2-0 St Johnstone, January 26 2019
Just three days after a surprise home defeat to Dundee, who would be relegated at the end of the season, Marcus Godinho and Callumn Morrison struck in the second half to record a 2-0 win over St Johnstone at Tynecastle in front of a crowd of 16,672.
Kilmarnock 1-2 Hearts, February 1, 2019
Just under a week later, Hearts travelled to Ayrshire to take on Kilmarnock in a televised, Friday night match.
Sean Clare hit the opener on 38 minutes, with Steven Naismith doubling the advantage five minutes later.
Jordan Jones reduced the deficit with a penalty in first-half injury time but Hearts held on to record back to back league wins for the only time so far in 2019.
Dundee 0-1 Hearts, March 9 2019
After a run of four games without a win, Hearts got revenge on Dundee with a hard-fought victory at Dens Park.
Sean Clare was the hero with his 15th-minute goal proving to be the winner.
Hearts 2-1 Aberdeen, March 30 2019
Hearts’ final victory of the 2018/19 season came in front of a home crowd of 17,880. Connor McLennan gave Aberdeen a 16th-minute lead but a Sean Clare penalty on the hour mark, and an Uche Ikpeazu strike 13 minutes from time secured a come-from-behind win for Craig Levein .
The Jambos would go onto lose six of their remaining seven matches, with only a draw in the Edinburgh derby breaking up the losing streak.
Hibs 1-2 Hearts, September 22 2019
Aaron Hickey had already been impressing in the left-back berth for Hearts but became the youngest scorer of an Edinburgh derby winner in history when his long-range effort took a deflection and evaded Chris Maxwell’s dive with a little over five minutes remaining in the first Capital grudge match of the 2019/20 campaign.
Stevie Mallan’s thunderous effort from 30 yards out had put His in front shortly after half time, but Ikpeazu’s scrambled equaliser on 70 minutes set up a thrilling finale with the teenage defender sealing the points and the glory in front of a jubilant away end at Easter Road.