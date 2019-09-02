What can we expect from Hearts on transfer deadline day?

Barring an exceptional turn of events, Hearts’ transfer business is done for the summer window.

Even factoring in the latest supporter dissent towards manager Craig Levein, the Tynecastle outfit’s roster won’t be replenished further.

Levein himself has stated that he is happy with his group, only last week saying that it is strongest squad in his time at the club.

Ryotaro Meshino, the Japanese loanee from Manchester City, is viewed as the final piece of the jigsaw in terms of adding to some creativity to the midfield.

With most sellable asset John Souttar currently injured, Hearts are not braced for any bids for their key players. The most likely departures are loans, with young forwards Aidan Keena and Euan Henderson potential targets for lower-league clubs.