What Hearts boss Craig Levein had to say about fan criticism

Hearts boss Craig Levein admitted he understands fans' frustrations.

An away support of 1,002 made their way to Methil to see their club progress to the knockout stages of the Betfred Cup.

One fan shows his displeasure at he Hearts performance. Picture: SNS

However, the Ladbrokes Premiership side did so by drawing with third tier East Fife before losing the penalty shootout.

Hearts fans vented their fury during the second half, at the full-time whistle and following former Hibs player Aaron Dunsmore's wining penalty for the Fifers.

“Our fans expect us to win but I expect us to win," Levein said. "So there’s nobody more disappointed than me.

"It was the same last season when we struggled to get through against Raith Rovers and the supporters were unhappy. And then we started the league season particularly well.

"I’m a little bit annoyed but we’re through to the next stage of the cup. We now need to prepare for the Aberdeen game."

After a draw with Dundee United then win at Cowdenbeath, Hearts struggled past Stenhousemuir on Wednesday before a poor performance against East Fife despite a lively start.

Levein expects the performances in the league to be different.

“The cup didn’t have any bearing on the start of the league last year," he said.

"I look at these games and the one theme has been our ability to create chances. Not taking them has been the annoying thing but I can see that improving. So I’m not particularly bothered by that."