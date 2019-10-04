What Loic Damour will need to do to be in contention for Hearts v Kilmarnock

The French midfielder Loic Damour remains touch-and-go for Hearts’ Premiership match against Kilmarnock due to a hamstring complaint.

He was substituted near half-time at St Mirren last Saturday after feeling tightness in the area and had treatment at Riccarton earlier this week.

Manager Craig Levein explained that the player must complete two days of training without a reaction to be considered for tomorrow’s game at Tynecastle Park.

“Loic came off with a tight hamstring at St Mirren. It wasn’t damaged, just tight. He has been building up his strength this week,” said Levein. “He was doing a little bit of training yesterday. He would need to get through a couple of days’ training without any issues for us to put him in the squad for tomorrow, so I’m not sure yet whether he will be available or not.”

Hearts’ other injury problems are slowly clearing up, with striker Steven Naismith and midfielder Peter Haring set to return to action later this month. “I’m hopeful that, once the international break is over, we might get Naisy and Peter back,” confirmed Levein. “Those would be two major boosts for us. They are the next two I can see coming back.”