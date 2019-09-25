'Whelan is different gravy - you can see why he's still first pick for ROI' - Hearts fans react to victory over Aberdeen

Hearts fans on Twitter were delighted after their team secured a return to Hampden.

@Jamie_Jambo tweeted: "Craig Levein... after everything you’ve been through, all the mistakes you’ve made, all the difficult defeats. Enjoy that one tonight big man."

@lovatt11: “Whelan is different gravy. You can see why he’s still a pick for ROI, a class act. Uche had a great game too.”

@Originalcadd: “I have slagged Craig Levein off alot this year but praise where it is due, Congratulations. He has reacted to intense pressure so credit where it is due. I really hope that you make me eat my words.”

@DavidPearson02: "Absolute bear pit during that shootout! The hearts are one their way to Hampden."

@huntero1874: Overall far better “Tynecastle” performance tonight but second half showed still a million miles from where we could and should be. Hats off to Levein and McPhee though they have passed two humongous tests. Now they have two even bigger ones. Hope they can get these 6 points now."

@Ben_1874 joked: "Hearts giving away two penalties to figure out how Aberdeen take penalties and beat them in a penalty shootout. Masterclass from Levein."

@chuckjambo: "Well deserved win for the Jam Tarts, showed bit character coming fae behind twice and Glenn Whelan is top drawer, put in a great shift."

@hayleyh18: "What a delight it is to have Glenn Whelan pull a hearts top on. What a player."

@gavinwallace30: "Wee Glenn Whelan playing with the cigars out again. Guys head and shoulders above anything else on that pitch tonight.. as I said on Sunday. I don’t care is he’s 95 get him on a new deal right now."

@ConorElen_16: "What a week. Gorgie Rules."