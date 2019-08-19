When Ryotaro Meshino will arrive at Hearts - and when fans can expect his debut

Japanese forward Ryotaro Meshino is due to arrive in Britain in the next week to complete a loan move from Manchester City to Hearts.

The 21-year-old's paperwork is unlikely to be finalised and registered in time for him to debut at Celtic Park this Sunday. It is more likely that his first appearance in maroon will come the following weekend against Hamilton at Tynecastle Park.

Meshino is currently in his homeland securing a visa having been granted a UK work permit last week. He signed for City ten days ago and they want him to gain experience of British football with Hearts. The player remains in Osaka and is due to head to Europe this weekend.

He will say goodbye to fans at former club Gamba Osaka before leaving and is also due to get married before heading to Scotland. That will delay his arrival but Hearts fans are excited by the creativity he will bring to their side.

Tynecastle officials already have the player's work permit and are now awaiting his visa confirmation by the Japanese authorities. That should happen this week, with Meshino due to spend the rest of this season on loan at Hearts from the English champions.