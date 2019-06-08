Ian Cathro with his team ahead of a penalty shoot-out against Dunfermline in the Betfred Cup

Where are they now: Ian Cathro's 16 signings for Hearts

He was only at Tynecastle for eight months, but former Tynecastle head coach Ian Cathro still signed 16 players for Hearts.

We take a look at where they are now...

Greek international who joined Al-Fayha in the Saudi Professional League after leaving Hearts, but is no longer listed as part of their squad. Played 18 times for the Jambos, scoring once

1. Alexandros Tziolis

Forward who failed to score in 12 league games for Hearts. Joined Carlisle in January 2018 before returning to Tranmere. Had loan spell with Wrexham in the second half of last season

2. Cole Stockton

Veteran defender who will finally hang up his boots in the summer after 22-year career and more than 110 Northern Ireland caps. Made final Hearts appearance in last league game of the season at Celtic

3. Aaron Hughes

Defender who arrived after three years with PAS Giannina. Had brief stint with New York City FC after leaving Hearts and was last with Anorthosis Famagusta. Unused sub for Slovenia this week.

4. Andraz Struna

